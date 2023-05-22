Crisis area Armenia recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan announced the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. Published 22. May 2023, 12:40

Armenia wants to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. AFP Armenia is ready to recognize Azerbaijan’s 86,600 km² territorial integrity. “We consider that Azerbaijan is ready to recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia, which covers an area of ​​29,800 km²,” says Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. via REUTERS In late September 2020, fighting broke out again in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, leading to a continuation of the protracted conflict and civilian casualties. Reuters Azerbaijan recaptured the region and surrounding areas during a six-week war that killed more than 6,600 people. via REUTERS

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh has claimed thousands of lives.

Now Armenia has agreed to recognize this region as Azerbaijan’s territory.

The security and rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians are still not discussed.

Armenia is ready to recognize Azerbaijan’s 86,600 km² “territorial integrity”, which includes Nagorno-Karabakh. Rights and Security Armenians in the Nagorno-Karabakh region However, the Armenian explained that they should be discussed within the framework of the dialogue between Baku and Banakaert. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday.

“Nagorno-Karabakh includes 86,600 km². But we must point out that the issue of rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians should be discussed within the framework of the Baku-Stephenakert format,” Pashinian said. He noted that all previous governments recognized Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

armed conflict

Armenia is ready to recognize Azerbaijan’s 86,600 km² territorial integrity. We assume that Azerbaijan is ready to recognize Armenia’s territorial integrity of 29,800 km². “If we have a proper understanding with Azerbaijan on this matter, Armenia will recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, and Azerbaijan will recognize Armenia’s territorial integrity,” the Prime Minister of Armenia continued.

In late September 2020, hostilities erupted again in Nagorno-Karabakh, leading to a protracted conflict and continued civilian casualties. During the six-week war that killed more than 6,600 people, Azerbaijan reclaimed the region and surrounding areas that had been controlled by pro-Armenian separatists for decades.

