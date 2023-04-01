Andrew Tate: From Detention to House Arrest

Social media Andrew Tate and his brother move from prison to house arrest The public prosecutor wanted to extend custody to the controversial influencer and his brother. Instead, both are currently under house arrest. Published March 31, 2023 at 10:57 pm

Andrew Tate (36, left) and his brother were arrested in Romania in December 2022. They have been charged with human trafficking, rape and establishing a criminal organization. IMAGO/Alex Nicodim AFP news agency was able to see the court ruling, according to which the responsible appeals court on Friday ordered the release of both men from custody and instead put them under house arrest. IMAGO/Alex Nicodim Police say they also raided Andrew Tate’s social media activities and arrested him. Twitter/cobrate Andrew Tate was provocative on social media while refueling his Bugatti. Twitter/ Cobrarate At every opportunity he flaunts his toned body. Twitter/ Cobrarate Andrew Tate was born in Chicago, USA and grew up in England. Twitter/AndrewTateOff

So far, Andrew Tate and his younger brother have been detained on charges of human trafficking, rape and establishing a criminal organization.

An appeals court in Bucharest ruled on Friday not to extend the pre-trial detention and instead ordered both men under house arrest.

Andrew Tate, 36, drew attention for misogynistic statements on social media.

Controversial British influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are to be released from custody in Romania and placed under house arrest. An appeals court in Bucharest “rejected the prosecutor’s suggestion to extend the pre-trial detention” and ordered the pair to be “under house arrest” on Friday, according to a court ruling seen by AFP news agency.

Andrew Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, two years his junior, were arrested in late December on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal organization. Arrested in Romania was Minors are said to be among the victims. The brothers deny the allegations.

The custody was extended several times

At the time, the magistrate reasoned that the two brothers were imprisoned with the risk of absconding and the seriousness of the crimes they were accused of. She had detention Extended several times was In addition to the Tate brothers, two Romanian women are also under investigation.

Andrew Tate, who visited Romania with his brother a few years ago Because of misogynistic comments Banned from many online services. She wrote that women who are sexually assaulted have only themselves to blame.

(afp/jar)