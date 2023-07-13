America: “I fart!” – Robert F. The Kennedy Jr. press dinner gets out of hand

America “Nan Kuzu!” – Robert F. The Kennedy Jr. press dinner gets out of hand Presidential candidate Robert F. At a press dinner hosted by Kennedy Jr., host and guest sparred with unconventional rhetoric. Published July 13, 2023 at 9:24 pm

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for President of the United States in 2024. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire Gossip columnist Doug Dechert hosted a press dinner with the presidential hopeful on Tuesday. Screenshot YouTube Host and art critic Anthony Hayden—guests collide in a debate about climate change. Deckert reportedly let out a “loud and sustained fart” during the discussion. imago role and people Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich is Kennedy’s campaign manager and also attended the press dinner. imago/ZUMA Press Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy. IMAGO/USA TODAY NETWORK

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hosted a press conference Tuesday evening. He tried to convince the participants that he was worthy of participating in it Desk in the Oval Office To sit where his late uncle sat from 1961 to 1963. But the event was interrupted by an incident, according to Page Six. A war of words between the two over climate change has degenerated.

As the news portal writes, the exchange of blows between the two began after a guest asked Kennedy a question about the environment. “Clearly drunk” gossip columnist and evening show host Doug Techert was outraged and shouted, “Climate fraud!” Art critic Anthony Hayden-Guest called him a “pathetic idiot”, followed by “Shut up!”

However, Degert didn’t seem to care and continued to yell about the “climate change fraud” while Hayden-Guest verbally threw him across the table. According to “Page Six,” he described Dechert as “crazy” and “petty.”

According to the report, Dechert then let out a “loud, prolonged fart” and shouted, “I fart!”

Those present, including a handful of reporters and Kennedy’s campaign manager, former congressman Dennis Kucinich, were stunned and unsure whether Dechert Hayden was talking about the guest or the term global warming.

According to Page Six, Doug Dechert apologized the next day for his rant, adding that “using gas to support public opinion may not have been the best choice.”

Hayden-Guest said: “I’ve known Doug for years. We’ve been together before Debate about this and that. We’re not the same politically, but I thought that was pretty ridiculous. The tense situation between the two seems to have eased the next day. Hayden-Guest said, “I’m sure we’ll talk again.”

