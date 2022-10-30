100,000 refugees by the end of the year – nobody cares

1/5 In the spring and summer, the solidarity of Swiss women with Ukrainian refugees is huge.

World War II-like wave of refugees: By the end of this year, the federal government expects about 80,000 refugees from Ukraine. In addition, there are around 24,000 asylum seekers who travel to Switzerland from the Balkan route and elsewhere. making a total of 100,000 refugees.

By comparison: During the refugee crisis in 2015, less than half of those who sought protection in Switzerland. The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) counted around 40,000 asylum seekers at the time. Nevertheless, excitement was high. There was talk of a “refugee tsunami”; The SVP gained nearly three percentage points in the same year’s elections.

In politics – especially in the field of Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter (58, FDP) – some feared in the spring that solidarity with refugee Ukrainians would be short-lived. The first signs of this appeared in the summer. News from the war front dwindled, and media attention shifted to power shortages. The SVP demanded that Ukrainian refugees from “safe” areas no longer receive protection. It only applies to refugees from southern and eastern Ukraine.

Russian expansion promotes unity

But the People’s Party had miscalculated. On the day the National Council voted to revoke S status in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, announced so-called partial demobilization. The SVP stood alone with its demand – and there were numerous boycotts even from within its own party. (Preliminary) Conclusion: Attacks on Ukrainian refugees can’t score points politically.

In fact, the renewed escalation of the war may be one of the main reasons why the Swiss people’s solidarity with the Ukrainians is greater. Host families wishing to take in Ukrainian refugees continue to contact the Caritas aid organization.

Of course, great goodwill towards Ukrainians is associated with the organization of refugee groups. Women and children experience more sympathy than young men. Especially if they come from Europe – and are of the Christian faith.

That is why more asylum applications are being made now Not counting asylum seekers from Ukraine: 2,681 people applied for asylum in Switzerland in September, 635 more than in August and 1,138 more than September of the previous year. The most important countries of origin are Afghanistan, Turkey, Syria, Eritrea and Algeria. But why are asylum applications from these countries increasing now? The Central Office for Migration explains the increasing flow of SEM refugees as follows: “The pandemic has weakened many economies in traditional countries of origin and transit of asylum seekers.” The situation was further aggravated by rising prices as a result of the war in Ukraine. People who were already living in precarious conditions in the countries concerned are now in real trouble – and forced to migrate. According to SEM, for Turkey, for example, these are not just nationals, but also Afghans who have been in Turkey for a long time after fleeing the Taliban. Men pray in a room at the federal asylum center in Zurich. keystone-sda.ch Not counting asylum seekers from Ukraine: 2,681 people applied for asylum in Switzerland in September, 635 more than in August and 1,138 more than September of the previous year. The most important countries of origin are Afghanistan, Turkey, Syria, Eritrea and Algeria. But why are asylum applications from these countries increasing now? See also Boeing 787 launches 5G in US The Central Office for Migration explains the increasing flow of SEM refugees as follows: “The pandemic has weakened many economies in traditional countries of origin and transit of asylum seekers.” The situation was further aggravated by rising prices as a result of the war in Ukraine. People who were already living in precarious conditions in the countries concerned are now in real trouble – and forced to migrate. According to SEM, for Turkey, for example, these are not just nationals, but also Afghans who have been in Turkey for a long time after fleeing the Taliban.

The longer the war, the more difficult

Historian and political scientist Claude Longchamp (65) parallels the Hungarians and Czechoslovakians who rose up against Soviet rule in the 1950s and 60s – and were welcomed with open arms as refugees in Switzerland. “Even then, public opinion was clearly on the side of the affected countries,” says Longchamp.

Ukrainians polled also report that the solidarity of the Swiss population is even greater. Zoya Miari (23), who fled to Switzerland with her mother and younger siblings in March, remains in close contact with her former host family. “They still help us regularly,” says the Ukrainian. The host family made it possible for his two younger siblings to participate in a soccer camp.

However: the current solidarity with Ukrainians may also be based on the population’s assumption that the people will return one day. In each case, Justice Minister Keller-Sutter asserts that S status is “retrospective.” If it becomes clear that the war will drag on for years, this position will be very difficult to maintain.

The SVP requests the usual asylum procedure

SVP is already adding back. National Councilor Grigory Rudz (50) raises the question of what would happen if “only a third of Ukrainians apply for asylum”. Party colleague Martina Bircher (38) points in a similar direction when she writes in the current party newspaper “Clartext”: It is questionable whether S status is “really about to return as claimed”. He has therefore called for the revocation of S status for newly arrived Ukrainians and for the regular asylum procedure to be used instead.

SVP’s demands are still met with little response. But they expect widespread solidarity with Ukrainian women to come under pressure. At least through politics. What people say about it is another matter.