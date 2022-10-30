October 30, 2022

100,000 refugees by the end of the year – nobody cares

Terence Abbott

In the spring and summer, the solidarity of Swiss women with Ukrainian refugees is huge.

World War II-like wave of refugees: By the end of this year, the federal government expects about 80,000 refugees from Ukraine. In addition, there are around 24,000 asylum seekers who travel to Switzerland from the Balkan route and elsewhere. making a total of 100,000 refugees.

By comparison: During the refugee crisis in 2015, less than half of those who sought protection in Switzerland. The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) counted around 40,000 asylum seekers at the time. Nevertheless, excitement was high. There was talk of a “refugee tsunami”; The SVP gained nearly three percentage points in the same year’s elections.

