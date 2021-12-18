A short booster period is important for compromise in the Federal Council +++ Omigron is on the rise in Switzerland

In Switzerland, the expected infection with the Omigron virus variant is already developing. Recent figures from the province of Geneva show that Omigron is already there Eleven percent All sorted models, said Geneva epidemiologist Olivia Kaiser In an interview.

The omigran variant spreads very rapidly with a doubling time of two to three days, said a scientist at the Global Health Institute at the University of Geneva in an interview. “Tages-Anzeiger”.

According to biocentre researchers at the University of Basel, the transfer rate of omigran is almost three times higher than the current delta variant. The Federal Council on Friday expects the incidence of the Omigron variant to increase significantly before Christmas.

Current statistics on the nationwide distribution of the Omikron variant were initially unavailable. The latest figures from the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) are dated December 5th. At the time, Omigron accounted for 2.1 percent of all new infections. However, FOPH said there was no data representation for the different virus types.

Viral variant B1.1.529, classified by the World Health Organization as a concern, is suspected of increased migration and reduced immune protection. This can lead to an increased risk of re-infection and the potential to reduce vaccine protection. Omigron was first discovered in November 2021 in Botswana and South Africa.