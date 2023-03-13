Yeast and bacteria make wet dogs smell bad

Intense smell Why do wet dogs smell so bad? Four-legged friends are perfect to accompany you on a walk. If it rains or goes for a swim, it smells bad. Published March 13, 2023, 3:01 pm

That’s why wet dogs smell bad. When they get wet, their excrement emits a scent that rises with the water vapor. IMAGO/ingimage Dogs can be shampooed to reduce odor. IMAGO/ingimage However, this should be done as infrequently as possible so as not to damage the natural protective layer of the dog’s skin. Image/Westend61 Thousands of microbes and yeasts live in dogs’ fur. IMAGO/ingimage

Wet dogs smell bad.

Microbes and yeast fungi live in dogs’ fur.

When a dog’s fur is wet you can smell their poop better.

For many dog ​​owners, there is nothing better than cuddling with their dog. Some people let their four-legged friends sleep in their beds. There’s one thing you can’t deny – when dogs get wet, they stink.

There are thousands of reasons for this Bacteria and yeast fungiLives in animal fur. Their excreta are usually barely perceptible on dry fur and the dogs’ own odor is minimal. However, when the fur gets wet, the water from the small waste releases odorous substances. Dissolved odorous substances rise with the evaporating water and attack our nose.

How to get rid of the smell?

It may seem counterintuitive at first, but you can wet the dog — and shampoo it — to get rid of the smell. This reduces the number of microbes that cause odors in the dog’s coat. However, there is a heated debate among dog owners about how often you should bathe or bathe your four-legged friend. If you wash often His skin’s natural protective film is destroyed.

See also German tourists set fire to liquor store in Mallorca - Pre-trial detention Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.

Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day.

See comments