March 13, 2023

Yeast and bacteria make wet dogs smell bad

Terence Abbott 2 hours ago 2 min read

Intense smell

Why do wet dogs smell so bad?

Four-legged friends are perfect to accompany you on a walk. If it rains or goes for a swim, it smells bad.

Published

That’s why wet dogs smell bad. When they get wet, their excrement emits a scent that rises with the water vapor.

IMAGO/ingimage

  • Wet dogs smell bad.

  • Microbes and yeast fungi live in dogs’ fur.

  • When a dog’s fur is wet you can smell their poop better.

For many dog ​​owners, there is nothing better than cuddling with their dog. Some people let their four-legged friends sleep in their beds. There’s one thing you can’t deny – when dogs get wet, they stink.

There are thousands of reasons for this Bacteria and yeast fungiLives in animal fur. Their excreta are usually barely perceptible on dry fur and the dogs’ own odor is minimal. However, when the fur gets wet, the water from the small waste releases odorous substances. Dissolved odorous substances rise with the evaporating water and attack our nose.

How to get rid of the smell?

It may seem counterintuitive at first, but you can wet the dog — and shampoo it — to get rid of the smell. This reduces the number of microbes that cause odors in the dog’s coat. However, there is a heated debate among dog owners about how often you should bathe or bathe your four-legged friend. If you wash often His skin’s natural protective film is destroyed.

