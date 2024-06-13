Gen Z loves Swiss veggie hotspots when traveling

A new ranking shows where the young generation in Europe likes to travel most and what is important to them when planning their holidays.

Europe can expect many tourists this year. Generation Z is among them: online marketing company Peak Ace and tourism company TUI have created a city ranking that identifies the most important travel criteria for people born between 1997 and 2012.

These EU cities are particularly popular

For the ranking, over 70 locations were compared across ten Gen Z relevant categories. In the vegetarian restaurant category, Bern and Zurich are the top two in the ranking. Both cities are known as veg hotspots.

Tiktok hashtags of European cities play a big role in the rankings, as Gen Z is particularly passionate when it comes to social media: “TikTok cities” London, Barcelona and Paris are popular among Gen Z with more than eight million hashtags. Zurich has over 289,000 hashtags here. With 550,300 hashtags, Athens shows that Greece has been badly affected by mass tourism this year.

Greece is generally considered a popular travel destination. Athens scores highly as a city in the Gen Z ranking. Pixels / Apcharic

Categories also include hours of sunlight, air quality and night train connections. You can also filter by LGBTQIA+-friendly places.

Photo hotspots and parties are important while traveling

Gen Z destinations must have cool photo spots and culinary experiences as well as exciting parties. This also applies to Gen Z’s favorite leisure activities: shopping, eating out and photography. When choosing a travel destination, environmental and social awareness also play an important role.

Editor’s note: Gen Z described here is a population living in Germany.

Do you recognize yourself in the ratings?