War jet munitions for Qatar spark controversy in Federal Council

Zoff in the Federal Council Fighter jets munitions for Qatar create thick air between Parmelin and Cassis While Foreign Minister Ignacio Cassis expressed concern about sending fighter jet munitions to Qatar, Economy Minister Guy Parmelin saw things differently. Updated February 26, 2023 at 2:41 pm

Qatar is one of Switzerland’s main buyers of military goods. Ruag.com The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) announced last year that in addition to ammunition, 35 mm anti-aircraft guns … Swiss Army … and related fire control systems will be exported. Piranha wheeled tanks also went to various buyer countries. military vehicles.ch Federal Councilor Ignacio Cassis and… AFP … Federal councilor Guy Barmelin disagrees on the issue. AFP

It is currently being discussed how Switzerland can allow Ukraine to send ammunition to other countries. The legal situation stops the transfer. Meanwhile Export to Switzerland, fighter ammunition to Qatar – But even this agreement was not without debate in the Bundesrat “The Sunday Show” reported.

Accordingly, there must have been differences between the EDA and the Department of Economics, as internal documents demonstrate. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis ruled out the export of anti-aircraft munitions – which would undermine Switzerland’s policy of neutrality and contribute to instability in the Gulf region. “Exporting offensive munitions to a country that has been directly involved in regional conflicts and continues to support armed groups (…) in recent years could undermine Switzerland’s credibility as a neutral, humanitarian actor,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. .

Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin’s Department of Economics thinks this is too speculative. “Seco cannot follow ETA’s cause.” It is “inconceivable” that a delivery could have a tangible negative impact on the region’s stability. The EDA didn’t allow itself to be coerced – but Barmelin was able to assert himself.

