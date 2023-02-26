February 26, 2023

War jet munitions for Qatar spark controversy in Federal Council

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

Zoff in the Federal Council

Fighter jets munitions for Qatar create thick air between Parmelin and Cassis

While Foreign Minister Ignacio Cassis expressed concern about sending fighter jet munitions to Qatar, Economy Minister Guy Parmelin saw things differently.

Updated

Qatar is one of Switzerland’s main buyers of military goods.

Ruag.com

  • Switzerland exports fighter jet ammunition and other supplies to Qatar.

  • The Federal Council was apparently divided on the matter.

  • Cassis expressed concern that Parmelin was supportive.

  • Qatar is one of the main buyers of Switzerland’s military exports.

It is currently being discussed how Switzerland can allow Ukraine to send ammunition to other countries. The legal situation stops the transfer. Meanwhile Export to Switzerland, fighter ammunition to Qatar – But even this agreement was not without debate in the Bundesrat “The Sunday Show” reported.

Accordingly, there must have been differences between the EDA and the Department of Economics, as internal documents demonstrate. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis ruled out the export of anti-aircraft munitions – which would undermine Switzerland’s policy of neutrality and contribute to instability in the Gulf region. “Exporting offensive munitions to a country that has been directly involved in regional conflicts and continues to support armed groups (…) in recent years could undermine Switzerland’s credibility as a neutral, humanitarian actor,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. .

Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin’s Department of Economics thinks this is too speculative. “Seco cannot follow ETA’s cause.” It is “inconceivable” that a delivery could have a tangible negative impact on the region’s stability. The EDA didn’t allow itself to be coerced – but Barmelin was able to assert himself.

