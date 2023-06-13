Another Allegation of Intelligence: A Chinese Correctional Facility in Cuba?

Another espionage charge A hearing system in Cuba? How China is Spying on America Tensions between the US and China have been high for months. The Wall Street Journal says China and Cuba are now working together. Updated 12. June 2023, 23:26

When US President Joe Biden took office in early 2021, the government was informed of China’s many initiatives around the world. “They are considering a number of locations around the world for this expansion, including intelligence gathering facilities in Cuba,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in Washington on Monday. via REUTERS This was the US government’s response to allegations in the Wall Street Journal that China was planning a new wiretapping facility in Cuba. Reuters Proximity to US shores would make it easier for Beijing to access US classified information. Google Maps In February, accusations of espionage arose against China: China was allegedly trying to spy on the United States using specially designed balloons. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire Relations between the US and China are strained over a whole list of issues. These include China’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, Beijing’s threats against Taiwan and the ongoing trade war between the two countries. IMAGO/APAimages

Over the years, China has reportedly been working on expanding its spy network around the world.

The Wall Street Journal, citing US government sources, is now reporting that China and Cuba have signed a secret agreement to set up a listening facility on the island.

New allegations about China is spying on America The list of contentious issues between the two countries should be extended. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in Washington on Monday that China has been using the US for some time. The nearby island of CubaTo gather intelligence information. He responded to reports in the Wall Street Journal, which were initially denied.

It happened

A few days ago, the Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that China and Cuba had reached a secret agreement to set up a new listening facility on the island. The newspaper wrote that its proximity to the US coast would enable Beijing to intercept electronic communications in parts of the US and monitor US shipping. Cuba says the allegations are untrue. The White House also initially kept the statement in the press Marked as “false”. Later in another statement he said that this is an ongoing problem and not a new development.

When US President Joe Biden took office in early 2021, the government was informed of China’s many initiatives around the world, DPA news agency reported. “They are considering a number of locations around the world for this expansion, including intelligence gathering facilities in Cuba,” Blinken said. According to US reports, China “improved its intelligence-gathering facilities in Cuba” in 2019.

America reacted to this

After taking office, Biden ordered “more direct” action against Chinese espionage. “Since then we have implemented this approach quietly and carefully, but in our opinion with results,” says Blinken. The US government continues to monitor the situation and is taking steps to counter Beijing’s actions.

The government declined to say more. “There’s a limit to what we can say about our knowledge of these activities. We’ve been very open about the nature of this information given to us,” said John Kirby, director of communications for the National Security Council.

That’s what it means

The accusations again come at a critical time: relations between the United States and China are strained over a whole list of issues. These include China’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, Beijing’s threats against Taiwan and the ongoing trade war between the two countries.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is scheduled to visit China in a few days, according to unconfirmed reports from several US media outlets. Yes, Blinken had planned to visit China months earlier, but canceled the trip at the last minute in early February due to other allegations of espionage against China.

Asked if the latest coverage would have implications for the minister’s possible visit, John Kirby said he did not expect it. However, the Director of Communications of the National Security Council said that only the Ministry of External Affairs can comment on this.

