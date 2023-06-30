US President Joe Biden leaves the studio during a live interview

Joe Biden has made another bizarre appearance. The US president appeared for a live interview on pro-democracy television station MSNBC on Thursday.

After the poll ended, moderator Nicole Wallace thanked Biden for coming. He stands up and shakes hands. Then the 80-year-old Democrat left the studio — while Wallace was still talking to the audience.

Typically, the interview guest sits until the host finishes the segment. In this case, Joe Biden may have something else in mind.

Making the scene even funnier: Moderator Wallace tells viewers as Biden departs: “Don’t go, it’s still exciting.”

The 46th President of the United States visited New York to raise funds for his campaign for re-election in the fall of 2025. Meanwhile, critics and opponents use every drop to undermine Biden. His old age plays a key role here – at the end of his second term, Biden will be 86 years old.

In a recent interview, the now oldest US president in history confused Ukraine with Iraq. In early June, during a celebration at a military academy, Biden tripped over a sandbag and fell to the ground.

“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”