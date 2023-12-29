University boss led secret life as a vegan porn star – sacked

On X (formerly Twitter), Joe Go and Carmen Wilson promoted their Fans Only account. On their YouTube channel “Sexy Healthy Cooking”, you can see how they cook vegetarian dishes with well-known sex actors. The pair also appear on PornHub and ExHamster.

Both have written two books about their secret passion – albeit under pseudonyms.

Because: “Our business will probably be ruined. And what's worse, the lives of our families and friends can also be significantly affected, and not in a good way.”

But that's what happened…

As chancellor, Cove was one of the tenured professors at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Now the university administration has caught wind of his lewd activities and Gau has been fired.

“His actions are despicable,” university president Jay Rothman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. It caused “significant” damage to the university's reputation.

But the fired man doesn't see it this way: writing books dealing with adult consensual sexuality falls under his right to freedom of expression. The same goes for videos.

The 63-year-old clarifies: “It says nothing about the University of Wisconsin and it says nothing about the chancellor.” Someone else had to connect these things – and categorize them as problems. Additionally, he does not use university property or funds for his books and videos.

“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”