June 19, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Ukraine war: Zelenskyj: Russia has “destroyed” the future

Terence Abbott 26 mins ago 2 min read
According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia should pay attention to its citizens Prepare for the loss of occupied territories. In his late-night video circulated in Kiev on Sunday evening, he said that Russia would not only destroy its own future, but also lose all its territories. “There is no alternative to our aggressive actions, and there will be none.” Step by step, Ukrainian forces are moving forward to liberate their country, he said.

Zelenskyi announced that Ukraine expects new military aid from its allies in the coming week. When representatives of several African countries visited Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in St. Petersburg, he said: “While Russia wants to go to war to “continue to destroy life,” they may believe that Ukraine is leaving for peace.

According to the African delegation with representatives from South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Zambia, Republic of Congo and Uganda, they developed a ten-point plan as part of the peace effort. After nearly 16 months of Russian aggression, hopes of victory were slim. Prior to their visit to St. Petersburg, the delegation visited Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday. It foreshadows the withdrawal of Russian troops for negotiations.

In his video, Zelenskyi mocked Putin. In St. Petersburg on Friday he said Russian forces in Kiev had already destroyed five American Patriot anti-aircraft systems. According to American media, only two of these organizations exist in Ukraine. The head of Ukraine said that all the systems are intact. “Not a single patriot was destroyed!” He insisted. Three dozen Russian missiles have been destroyed in the last seven days alone. (sda/dpa)

