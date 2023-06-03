Ukraine ticker. Selenskyj on counter-attack: “We’re ready for it now” +++ Scholes against “screamers”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sees the country ready for a long-awaited counteroffensive to free his territories from Russian occupation. “I think we’re ready for that now,” he said Interview Along with the “Wall Street Journal,” the American newspaper posted the video on its website on Saturday.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would have liked to have some more weapons for an offensive against the Russian invasion. But you can’t wait months for delivery.

“We are so confident of success that I don’t know how much time we need,” he said. At the same time, the President of Ukraine pointed out that this will take time and the price of success will be high. There has been speculation for months about the start of the offensive, and at times it was said that the operation was already underway in Kiev.

President Zelensky responded to questions from the Wall Street Journal. Build:

Screenshot WSJ

At the same time, Selenskij once again called for a substantial number of American Patriot-type air defense systems, and in the interview he referred to the number 50. This week, he called for a “patriotic” coalition to defend Ukrainian airspace in several meetings with Western leaders. Pronounced state and government. Costs could equate to hundreds of millions of dollars. Zelensky said Patriot missiles provide better protection and can stop Russian terrorism.

“Today, the Patriot is the only weapon capable of stopping certain types of missiles used by the Russian Federation against our citizens, schools, infrastructure and energy systems,” Zelenskyy told the WSJ. “50 patriot batteries and the majority of the population did not die.” According to CNN, Ukraine currently uses two Patriot systems.