Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for NATO partners to be given the freedom to use the weapons they have supplied against Russia. He told a NATO summit in Washington on Thursday that for Ukraine to win a war of aggression against Russia, all sanctions must be lifted. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden rejected the request, and Scholz warned of an “escalation” with Russia.

Zelensky met with the alliance’s 32 heads of state and government at the NATO-Ukraine Council summit. Before that, he said of Western weapons: “If we want to win, if we want to win, if we want to save and protect our country, we have to remove all restrictions.”

“If we want to win, we must remove all restrictions”: Volodymyr Zelensky. (July 11, 2024) AFP/Ludovic Marin

At the end of May, the US and Germany allowed Ukraine to use weapons they supplied against Russian targets. However, this applies only to the Russian border area with the Kharkiv region, Scholes confirmed. “Nobody plans to change the current measures and guidelines,” and “for good reason,” he said.

NATO partners wanted to “provide maximum support to Ukraine.” At the same time, they must “prevent escalation into a war between Russia and NATO.” This requires “wisdom, clarity and determination,” Scholes stressed.

Biden asked Zelensky at his final press conference: “If he had the opportunity to attack Moscow, to attack the Kremlin, would that make sense?” Biden insisted he was following his chief of staff on the issue.

Zelensky urged allies to quickly deliver the air defense systems and F16 fighter jets promised at the summit. He demanded that the deliveries reach his country quickly. At the summit, the U.S. pledged another patriotic arrangement to Kiev. (DBA)