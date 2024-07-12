After the revisions, the ethics simply “disappeared”. Even judges frown. What is to be hidden here?

Internet magazine multi-pronged The German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) fought to have thousands of pages of minutes released in court. The documents were handed over – but with countless dark areas. The World week reported.

Berlin’s administrative court is currently demanding uncensored disclosure of ethics. RKI lawyers argue against this. It’s about “third-party company and trade secrets” that need to be protected.

He repeatedly cited a difficult time in front of this justifying judge, who, with the best will in the world, couldn’t find anything mysterious.

The missing three meeting minutes of the crisis team is even more upsetting. At first they were told they could no longer be found. Suddenly questions were raised as to whether the meetings even took place – which RKI lawyers initially admitted.

All this is in stark contrast to Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach’s promise of “maximum transparency”.

But the question is whether it will be of any use. Major media outlets covered up or downplayed the first revelations.

For them, it was inappropriate that RKI experts classified many corona measures as pointless, but then – after politicians decided on them – suddenly acted as if they were necessary.

Benefits for the vaccinated, school closures, lockdowns: The RKI advised against or expressed major concerns. The central government ignored this and acted as if “science” prescribed these measures.

Ethics demonstrates that politicians did not take advice from science but gave it guidelines.

Now the open question is: What do the many more blackened regions show?