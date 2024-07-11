Influencer saves thousands of francs by visiting a hairdresser in Istanbul

Instead of 4,000 francs, Brian Ellis pays only 445 francs for the same hair styling in Turkey. The influencer has already flown to Istanbul five times for styling.

Influencer Brian Ellis often flies to Turkey for his hair appointments.

Prices there are almost nine times cheaper.

Americans also have other procedures abroad for a fraction of the cost at home.

Fly to Turkey, get your hair done and return – want to save money at the same time? Influencer Brian Ellis (29) seems to have found the ultimate savings trick. On Instagram and TikTok, Elise talks about Turkey and the beauty products there. Best of all, the hair styling deals are so cheap that it’s worth flying to Istanbul especially for that.

Almost nine times cheaper in Turkey

“This is my fifth time doing this and the price shocks me every time,” the 29-year-old said in a TikTok post. Her local hairdresser would have raised the price to $4,450 (just under 4,000 francs), almost nine times the $500 (about 445 francs) she would pay in Turkey.

He pays $700 to $800 per flight. During his stay, he lives in an Airbnb for which he pays $350 to $400 a week. The trip will save him 7,000 francs a year, he says, "I'm basically getting a free vacation for it." Brian is adamant: "It's the best beauty offer in the world, and no one can convince me otherwise."

He travels the world for dental procedures and tattoos

In addition to hair, the American travels the world for other procedures. “I flew to Thailand to get two fillings and X-rays for just $92. Dental procedures in the US cost tens of thousands of dollars, but in Thailand you can get the same work done for a few thousand dollars,” The Sun quoted the influencer as saying.

Last but not least, he got friendship tattoos with three colleagues at Columbia. Four tattoos together cost just $25. He explains: “The great thing about tattoo tourism is that there are incredible artists all over the world. If you travel to places where the cost of living is lower, you can get a tattoo for a fraction of what you would pay in the US.”