Ukraine prepares infrastructure for Western fighter jets

1/6 Ukraine likes fighter jets – for example, American F-16s.

Contrary to recent pledges for Western tanks, Ukraine has yet to receive concrete offers for modern fighter jets from allies such as the US, France, the Netherlands and Denmark. how “The Drive” It is reported that the country under attack is already preparing for any deliveries.

Because effectively deploying jets like US F-16 Fighting Falcons, French Mirage or Rafale fighters against an aggressive Russia requires not only pilots and maintenance personnel – but also well-maintained airfields.

Ukraine expands aviation infrastructure

“We need to prepare the infrastructure of airports so that pilots can safely land on the runway,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Col. Yuriy Ignat told a press conference in Ukraine on Friday. He gave no details on where or how many airfields were planned, or what kind of work would be done. According to the portal, it is about improving the quality of operating areas and expanding the runways.

Because most Western aircraft are designed to operate on very primitive surfaces, even small debris is carefully cleaned. Therefore, if Ukraine wants Western fighter jets, it needs infrastructure to meet its operational needs.

West disagreed on the deliveries

The Ukrainian Air Force chief called for F-16 jets on Friday. “The F-16 is one of the most popular models in the world and would be an excellent candidate for the Air Force.” However, in the West, one is still adamant about fighter jet deliveries.

The US and France have not categorically ruled out delivery. But it “needs to be discussed very carefully,” White House deputy national security adviser John Feiner said Thursday. France issued a similar opinion.

Like them things are different in Central and Eastern Europe “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” writes Among others, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed himself positively. “If there is a discussion about the delivery of fighter jets, Poland will vote for it.” Lithuania also supports fighter jet deliveries.

Slovakia is also set to hand over eleven of its Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. “We are ready to hand over these planes to Ukraine so that it can defend itself, we will not hand them over to anyone. The issue of handing over these planes is currently being considered by the Slovak government,” Defense Minister Jaroslav Knot said on Wednesday. (chs)