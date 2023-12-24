Types of Kisses – These six kisses bring us closer to – home

Whether it's an air kiss, a French kiss, or somewhere in between: life is full of kisses and kisses.

1. The first kiss

Sometimes beautiful, always something special. Was everything great before, including the first kiss? A good ten years ago, 10vor10 asked the question.

An 83-year-old and a 21-year-old discuss the pros and cons of their time. The debate about the unequal freedom of men and women has heated up.

2. Air kiss: Etiquette rules for greeting kisses

It sounds innocuous, but soon leaves you hanging in the air: the greeting kiss. Anyone who can no longer avoid the three-step Smackdown post-pandemic can seek advice from the SRF guide.

There are also regional differences to consider: Paris has four kisses, cold Germany only two. But the following applies to all of them: Smack remains symbolic – avoid contact at all costs.

3. French kiss aka bacterial bacillus

Now read no further for anyone with a germ phobia. A French kiss not only exchanges fluid, but also a smorgasbord of bacteria — 80 million bacteria, to be exact. The good thing about it: These germ-kissing boosts the immune system.

4. Cinema kiss

From Titanic to Brokeback Mountain, kisses don't have to be at home to move us. Ever since Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet held each other sensually on the bow of the “Titanic,” no ship's bow has been safe from couple selfies. Spiderman's reverse kiss in the rain was less followed.

Also in the new series Davos 1917 movie – and not least disastrous – kisses.

5. The political kiss

Congratulatory kisses can become unpleasant when they come unexpectedly and in a formal setting where only a good face deters bad behavior. This is what happened in 2015 when then European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker kissed then Federal Councilor Simonetta Sommaruga.

As the gallery shows: This isn't Luxemburger's first foray into cuddling.

6. Art kiss

Aesthetic kisses are also a theme in art. If you want to subtly change the subject on your next date, you'll find inspiration in this article. In art, even Jupiter, turned into a cloud of smoke, can be kissed.