This tactic is behind Russian drone strikes

Always at night, always near the river – this is how Russian combat drones fly over Ukraine. A military expert explains the method.

Fighter jets from Russia attack Ukraine. Over and over, over and over. Now a Ukrainian military expert explains the tactics behind it.

According to Colonel Vladislav Zelesnyov of the Ukrainian army, the drones mostly fly at night and along the great Dnipro river. “Logically, not everything is visible in the sky at night,” said a colonel from the RBK-Ukraina agency.

Ukraine air defense boycott

A flight route from the south via the Dnipro was also chosen to avoid Ukrainian air defenses if possible.

Russian forces have recently launched waves of kamikaze drones against cities in Ukraine that have plummeted toward their targets on several nights in a row. Most Iranian-made Shahad drones have been shot down by anti-aircraft forces. However, debris fell and caused considerable damage.

Massive drone strikes

According to the Ukrainian Air Defense, one missile and 43 drones were shot down on Monday, 22 of them in Kiev alone. A 19-year-old youth was injured in a Russian attack and is being treated in hospital.

Over the past few days, Russia has been carrying out night strikes with Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze combat drones. Russian military bloggers reported that in addition to Kyiv, Poltava, Karkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions were affected. (eu)