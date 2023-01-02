January 2, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Pope Benedict XVI installed in St. Peter’s Basilica

Terence Abbott

1/12

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Set in Rome.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. († 95) was erected two days after his death in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. Just after 9 a.m. Monday, the Vatican opened the doors of the basilica and let in people who had been waiting outside.

The public can now say goodbye to Pope Emeritus Benedict, whose real name was Joseph Ratzinger. People were waiting to enter the temple since early morning. A long queue around St Peter’s Square. “I want to say goodbye to him,” said one believer from Germany, who had been queuing since the night.

