The wild thong is the world’s new ugliest dog

Wild gray-brown-white hair and a curved tongue: The Pekingese named Wild Thang has been named “the world’s ugliest dog.” The eight-year-old won his fifth appearance in the “World’s Ugliest Dog” contest in Petaluma, California on Friday evening. This dog had been runner-up three times before.

Owner Ann Lewis, who recently moved from Los Angeles to the US state of Oregon, received a $5,000 (about 4,670 francs) prize money for her dog’s victory. According to him, Wild Thang suffered from distemper as a puppy – there were physical defects, but the dog was “healthy and happy”.

Last year, Scooter, a Chinese crested dog, won the competition, which has been held annually for more than half a century. Organizers say they don’t want to make fun of “ugly” dogs, but rather “emphasize their lovable and cute sides.” Many participants come from animal shelters. The campaign calls for taking in abandoned animals.

The competition attracts a lot of attention in the US every year. Winning dogs and their owners are invited to appear on nationally televised television programs.

