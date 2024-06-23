Salmon in Norway: Fishermen are no longer allowed to catch salmon everywhere – News

Some elements on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript enabled.
Norway bans salmon fishing indefinitely in dozens of rivers and parts of the coast.
This is due to a severe decline in salmon stocks in Norway.
A fishing shutdown is inevitable because the population is so endangered, according to a report by Norwegian broadcaster NRK, citing the country’s environmental agency.
The ban applies to 33 rivers and coastal areas from the border with Sweden, including the province of Trendelák, the report said. However, salmon fishing is allowed in the northern provinces of Nordland, Troms and Finnmark.
According to the report, the biggest threats to salmon stocks are believed to be human-made causes such as climate change and salmon farming.
SRF 4 News, June 23, 2024, 8 am ;
dpa / Harm; sm
