June 23, 2024

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Salmon in Norway: Fishermen are no longer allowed to catch salmon everywhere – News

Terence Abbott 15 mins ago 5 min read
Salmon in Norway: Fishermen are no longer allowed to catch salmon everywhere – News



Salmon in Norway: Fishermen are no longer allowed to catch salmon everywhere – News – SRF























Skip to content

Some elements on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript enabled.


  1. news

  2. International

Content




  • Norway bans salmon fishing indefinitely in dozens of rivers and parts of the coast.
  • This is due to a severe decline in salmon stocks in Norway.

A fishing shutdown is inevitable because the population is so endangered, according to a report by Norwegian broadcaster NRK, citing the country’s environmental agency.

Purana:

imago images/Jonathan Hayward

The ban applies to 33 rivers and coastal areas from the border with Sweden, including the province of Trendelák, the report said. However, salmon fishing is allowed in the northern provinces of Nordland, Troms and Finnmark.

According to the report, the biggest threats to salmon stocks are believed to be human-made causes such as climate change and salmon farming.


SRF 4 News, June 23, 2024, 8 am ;

dpa / Harm; sm

  1. news

  2. International


Always well known!

Get all news highlights directly through browser push and always stay up to date.

closer


Always well known!

Get all news highlights directly through browser push and always stay up to date. Further

Push notifications are short notifications with very important messages on your screen – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Clicking on one of the references will take you to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. less

You have already hidden this notification several times about enabling browser push notifications. Do you want to hide this notification permanently or remind you again in a few weeks?

Scroll left


Scroll right



See also  23-year-old teacher murdered in Ireland - midnight

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

The wild thong is the world’s new ugliest dog

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Ukrainian drones are constantly being developed

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Are German Neo-Nazis Indoctrinating Children in Solstice Celebrations?

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

5 min read

Salmon in Norway: Fishermen are no longer allowed to catch salmon everywhere – News

15 mins ago Terence Abbott
1 min read

The wild thong is the world’s new ugliest dog

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Ukrainian drones are constantly being developed

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Are German Neo-Nazis Indoctrinating Children in Solstice Celebrations?

1 day ago Terence Abbott