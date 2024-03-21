March 21, 2024

Columbus Post

Complete News World

The opening date of Voltron Nevera at Europa-Park has been announced

Terence Abbott 30 mins ago 2 min read

Published

New attractionEuropa-Park announces opening date for Voltron Nevera

The popular theme park announced Thursday afternoon that the new attraction will begin operations in late April.

Justin Arbor
Van

The new attraction at Europa-Park: Voltron Nevera will start operations on April 26, 2024.

  • Voltron Nevera will begin operations on April 26, 2024, Europa-Park has announced.

  • The season starts on Saturday, March 23, 2024 with various innovations.

“Put it on your calendar,” Germany's largest amusement park announced Thursday afternoon at X. Adrenaline lovers have been waiting for months for the ready date for the new attraction Voltron Nevera. It has been clear since Thursday: the time has arrived on April 26, 2024.

“Get ready for the ultimate thrill with 7 inversions, 4 launches and the world's steepest launch!” The park writes in the report.

Innovations at the beginning of the season

Europa-Park kicks off the new season this Saturday (March 23, 2024). The winter break was used to carry out renovation work. The famous haunted castle in the park's Italian quarter is currently undergoing extensive renovations.

Apart from the new roller coaster, the Alpenexpress Enzian is available again after it was destroyed by fire in June 2023 with the Tyrolean wild water ride and the Diamond Grotto.

From May 18, 2024, you can also travel to the park by train from Basel train station. SBB has announced the “Railcasters” offer, which can be availed on weekends and selected public holidays.

Are you stalking on WhatsApp for 20 minutes?

Morning and end of day news overview, surprising stories and breaking news: Subscribe to the 20-minute WhatsApp channel and get regular updates with our best news straight to your cell phone.

See also  Trouble landing: KLM plane threatens to run out of fuel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The chief investigator believes that the missing Emil may still be alive

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Brazil: Murdered daughter's parents fake missing

1 day ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

World Happiness Report 2024: Switzerland in 9th place

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

The opening date of Voltron Nevera at Europa-Park has been announced

30 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

The chief investigator believes that the missing Emil may still be alive

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Brazil: Murdered daughter's parents fake missing

1 day ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

World Happiness Report 2024: Switzerland in 9th place

1 day ago Terence Abbott