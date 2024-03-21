The opening date of Voltron Nevera at Europa-Park has been announced

The popular theme park announced Thursday afternoon that the new attraction will begin operations in late April.

The new attraction at Europa-Park: Voltron Nevera will start operations on April 26, 2024.

The season starts on Saturday, March 23, 2024 with various innovations.

“Put it on your calendar,” Germany's largest amusement park announced Thursday afternoon at X. Adrenaline lovers have been waiting for months for the ready date for the new attraction Voltron Nevera. It has been clear since Thursday: the time has arrived on April 26, 2024.

“Get ready for the ultimate thrill with 7 inversions, 4 launches and the world's steepest launch!” The park writes in the report.

Innovations at the beginning of the season

Europa-Park kicks off the new season this Saturday (March 23, 2024). The winter break was used to carry out renovation work. The famous haunted castle in the park's Italian quarter is currently undergoing extensive renovations.

Apart from the new roller coaster, the Alpenexpress Enzian is available again after it was destroyed by fire in June 2023 with the Tyrolean wild water ride and the Diamond Grotto.

From May 18, 2024, you can also travel to the park by train from Basel train station. SBB has announced the “Railcasters” offer, which can be availed on weekends and selected public holidays.