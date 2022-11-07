The elite Russian division lost 300 soldiers in 4 days

A unit of the Russian Navy reportedly lost 300 men in four days of fighting in the Donetsk region. This emerges from a letter of complaint from members of the 155th Marine Infantry Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

1/7 Soldiers from the 155th Marine Regiment have written to the governor of Primorsky Krai, Oleg Kozemiako, to complain about conditions in their unit.

In a letter to Oleg Kozemiako, 59, the governor of the Primorye region, Russian soldiers of the 155th Marine Regiment complained about the conditions in their unit. Apparently, the elite soldiers of General Rustam Muradov (49) and his comrade Akhmatov were again forced into an “incomprehensible attack” that was sold to them as “carefully planned”. In four days, 300 soldiers from the regiment were killed, wounded and missing. 50 percent of the vehicles were damaged.

The telegram channel “Grey Zone”, allegedly linked to the Wagner mercenary group, published the letter.

Soldiers interpret the actions of their superiors with a morbid zeal for pride. “Muradov promised Akhmatov the award of “Hero of Russia”,” the letter said. In addition, Muratov received a bonus for such attacks from the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Vasilyevich Gerasimov (67). As a result of the “carefully” planned attack by the “big commanders” near Pavlivka in the Donetsk region, the unit lost about 300 men and half of its equipment. “That’s our regiment.”

“They Call Us Meat”

The troops appeared to be aiming to advance further into the Donetsk region of southeastern Ukraine and capture Pavlivka. Between them and their destination was a field where Ukrainian soldiers were stationed. Now “our people will be destroyed to transport the wounded and supply ammunition,” the soldiers write. People would be called “flesh” by commanders.

Veterans accuse Akhmedov of hiding the figures and replacing them with official casualty figures. “Afraid of liability,” they write. The Governor is requested to contact the Commander-in-Chief. It should send an independent commission that does not come from the Ministry of Defense – because there Muratov will be protected by Chief of Staff Gerasimo. The generals, the soldiers demand, “must be questioned without discourse as to the purpose of such actions, their execution and results.”

Governor confirms loss figures – but “not nearly as high”

On Monday, the governor responded to the letter in a video message on his official Telegram channel. Although he confirmed the 155th’s heavy fighting and casualties, they were “not nearly as high” as described in the soldiers’ letter on Sunday. He says that he was assured by the commanders earlier. The military prosecutor’s office was called to investigate the matter.

Denis Bussilin, appointed by the Russian occupiers as head of the annexed Donetsk region, reported on Wednesday the fighting around Pavlivka. On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and Ukrainian weapons destroyed in Russian attacks and artillery shelling in the Pavlivka region. The information could not be independently verified. (Hey/Sta)