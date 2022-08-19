The crocodile bit the man’s skull

Shocking drone video shows alligator attacking Florida lake The animal holds the head of a man while swimming. He miraculously survived. But parts of his skull had to be removed.

1/6 Drone video shows an alligator swimming toward JC Falls in a Florida lake.

A drone should only film swimming JC failures (34). But instead she took up his life and death struggle!

On August 3, the American went into the water at Lake Thonotosa in Hillsborough County (Florida). He wanted to record a video for his sports company. As soon as he is in the lake, it happens: the crocodile swims directly towards the losers. In the video you can see how the animal bites the human head. He says in an interview that at first he felt like he had hit his face on a telephone pole WFXR Fox. “Then I felt the scales and the teeth, so I knew where I was,” he said.

But he does not give up and fights for his life until the beast leaves him. The seriously injured man swims to a jetty. The force of the crocodile’s mouth crushed part of the skull and broke the jaw. In retrospect, the failures, he says, are what kept him alive because he believed he shouldn’t die.

Doctors had to remove parts of his skull

This is not the first time a human has been attacked by a crocodile in this area. There have already been three attacks in the last three weeks.

But this time it was much worse: JC Failures was admitted to Tampa General Hospital. The injury was so severe that doctors had to perform a craniectomy. So parts of his skull were removed in a 6-hour operation.