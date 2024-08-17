The best cartoons and memes about the Ukraine war and Putin

For once, the events surrounding Russia’s criminal war of aggression are a joy to behold for cartoonists. Decorated with cheeky memes.
The Russian Bear is definitely having a bad summer
Best oath to offensive Ukrainians …
Watching the German General Battle of Kursk on YouTube is not on my 2024 bingo card. pic.twitter.com/NU1Aq4DggP
— ↑↓ Around (@cecilie0019) August 15, 2024
… and they are very clever in tactics
Yes, Putin does not sleep well
Your daily reminder #Russia invaded Ukraine & illegally occupied Crimea, Donbass & other parts of Ukraine. Day 3828 of Butler’s War in Ukraine. Butler can no longer sleep. The thought of Ukrainians roaring into his bedroom was the way to get a restful night’s sleep. pic.twitter.com/xuJWxfg0oi
— Mavka Slavka 🧜♀️🌻 (@MavkaSlavka) August 16, 2024
What is that noise?
In a land where tanks rumble loudly,
The power of Ukraine stands tall and proud.
They rush with courage,
They crush the Russians,
Until they make history – fierce and unyielding.#Russia is a state of terror pic.twitter.com/kA5A4efgbO
— Mavka Slavka 🧜♀️🌻 (@MavkaSlavka) August 15, 2024
“In a land where tanks rumble loudly, Ukraine’s might stands tall and proud. They attack with courage, and the Russians crush them until they make history — wild and unyielding.”
Reports of Ukrainian success from Kursk were overwhelming
The second and last bridge over the Seam River in what is now the Kursk region is said to have been hit. pic.twitter.com/lEkNRBqLWm
— Ralph D. Niemeyer🪣📯 (@UpsssOhJe) August 16, 2024
Putin was completely caught
Ukrainian world-class trolling
⚡️Now: Ukrainian Army Starts Funnily Planting “Kursk People’s Republic” Flags on Captured Territory
Russia’s troops did the same in 2014 when they invaded eastern Ukraine and began proclaiming “republics”. pic.twitter.com/QT6dWM0EdN
— Nexta (@nexta_tv) August 16, 2024
“Ukrainian army jokingly plants Kursk People’s Republic flags on conquered (Russian) territory. Russia did the same in 2014, when its troops invaded eastern Ukraine and began proclaiming ‘republics.’
Historian jokes in between
Kursk is becoming a recurring nightmare for Putin.
‼️ Nadya Dylik, mother of one of the sailors aboard the Kursk submarine, shouted at Putin: “They die there for $50 a month, you don’t care, pig.”
A BFS woman standing behind Tylik injected her… pic.twitter.com/aFGHtS3u17
— Wolcutt (@dartmunda berlin) August 15, 2024
One thing is certain: Russian failure will have consequences
Meme cards are reversed
Invade Ukraine (and liberate people).
What do we think of Ukraine sending a small force into Transnistria to liberate some more territory? pic.twitter.com/xk0IHb5Chw
– McFella 🇺🇦🌻🦈 (@Michael_McT1) August 14, 2024
But we don’t want to get carried away now
Bonus
