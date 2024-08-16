Costa Coffee in London: Hannah Jacobs dies of allergy

The tragic death of Hannah Jacobs due to an allergic reaction in a London branch of Costa Coffee has caused a sensation. Now the former manager and an employee are under investigation.

A 13-year-old girl died of an allergic reaction to the drink at a coffee shop in London.

A former operations manager testified in court that employees “don’t need to worry” if they don’t understand the word “allergy.”

The court is now investigating staff’s lack of adequate training and understanding of the language.

The testimony of a former operations manager of a coffee shop in Great Britain surprised those in court: Faden Abrashi, who ran a branch of the British coffee shop chain in the London suburb of Barking, said “no.” Worry if her staff don’t understand the word “allergy”. A court is inquiring into the death of 13-year-old Hannah Jacobs, who died of a severe allergic reaction after sipping hot chocolate.

On February 8, 2023, Hannah went to a Costa coffee shop with her mother. There the woman ordered two chocolate drinks with soy milk. The mother asked the staff to thoroughly clean the equipment, claiming that her daughter was allergic to dairy products, fish and eggs. But the first sip of the served drink soon triggered an anaphylactic reaction in Hannah, which eventually led to her death. The lawsuit accuses the company of “not following allergy guidelines.”

Costa is the second largest coffeehouse chain in the world and the largest in the UK. The company was founded in London in 1971 by Sergio Costa. It supplied roasted coffee to catering companies and Italian coffee houses. The company was sold to Coca-Cola in January 2019 in a $4.9 billion deal.

The witness came with an interpreter

Urmi Akhtar, who had worked at Costa Coffee for about eight months, was serving her that day. She was accompanied by a Bengali translator. A key focus of the investigation is whether the employee has received allergy training in his or her own language, knows what an allergy is, and is aware of the potential consequences of an allergic reaction.

I don’t know what allergies are. Statement of a witness in court

The store manager provided proof that Urmi Akhter had completed an allergy safety course in September 2022. During the inquest, Staff Coroner Shirley Radcliffe denied some answers, writes “The Mirror”.

20 failed exams

The investigating officer further asked the employer if he was aware that the employees may have used Google Translate to complete their online training. Faton Abrashi said: “I don’t know that, but for a few words it’s okay.”

The prosecution wants to show the court that many of the employees do not know English. The statement of another Costa Coffee employee was presented in evidence. It says: “I don’t know what an allergy is, but we have a book that tells us what’s in our food and drink.” An example of another employee who failed the online test 20 times before finally being hired was also presented to the court.

Employees use Google Translate

Another witness, who started working at Costa in October 2022, said: "On my first day I stood behind the counter and ordered. My husband came to work with me and translated. Next: "When I study English, I use Google Translate to help me." The witness added that he used the translation app to complete his employee training modules.

The coroner asked the former manager if he expected his staff to understand the term ‘allergy’ after training. Abrashi said: “No need.” He expects trained staff to understand that certain substances can “trigger a range of symptoms” that are dangerous.