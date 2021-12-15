December 15, 2021

South African scientists expect more corona variations

Arzu 45 mins ago 1 min read

According to preliminary results, the Covit-19 vaccine administered by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline has been shown to be effective as a booster vaccine in one study. The simple booster with the vaccine developed strong immunity, both companies announced Wednesday.

According to preliminary data, the booster vaccine showed a nine to 43-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies, regardless of the vaccine previously obtained (AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer / BioNTech) and tested age. The vaccine is well tolerated and has the same safety profile as currently approved vaccines.

The ongoing Phase 3 study to gather more data is expected to continue until the beginning of next year. Results are expected in the first quarter. “These initial data show that we have a strong booster candidate, regardless of which primary vaccine you receive,” said Thomas Triumph, executive vice president of vaccination subsidiary Sanofi Pasteur.

Considering the strong competition from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, Sanofi withdrew from developing his own mRNA vaccine against Kovit-19 at the end of September. The French focused on their protein-based vaccine, which was developed by Sanofi GlaxoSmithKline. The company expanded its development program to include the study of the vaccine as a booster dose.

