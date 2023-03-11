Putin’s losses are greater than any act since World War II

The Russians are losing more and more soldiers in the war in Ukraine. How much remains unclear for a long time. An analysis by the US Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has now concluded: the total number of Russian deaths in the first year of the war will exceed all deaths in all 16 military operations in the country since World War II. II joined.

The number of soldiers killed each month during this period was 25 times higher than the operation in Chechnya. In the two Chechen wars, Russia lost between 13,000 and 25,000 dead.

Additionally, this number is 35 times higher than the Soviet Union’s ten-year war in Afghanistan. The bottom line is that Russians have five times more casualties than Ukraine. About 70,000 Russian soldiers have now died.

Among the casualties of the war in Ukraine are large numbers of elite regiments that are being replaced by poorly trained men and poor equipment. The morale of the troops is correspondingly low.

According to media reports, Russian teenagers will now have the same life expectancy as teenagers in the third world country of Haiti. This leads to more and more defensiveness.

For example, in a video circulating on Telegram: commanders command soldiers at gunpoint to run across open terrain. The soldiers refuse, one says: “You can lock us up. How long – five, seven, ten years?”

The commander must fight himself, he demands. “But why? For whom? Life is so important.”

