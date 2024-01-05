New Year's Resolutions for 2024: Lose weight fast without hunger

Home page Weld

If you're not comfortable with your body, you tend to lose weight quickly. But instead of starving, even small tricks will help.

Kassel – Losing weight isn't the only thing on many people's New Year's to-do lists. No wonder, because the craving for sweets and hearty food can quickly defeat any plan to lose some weight – especially in December. But losing weight often fails due to small mistakes in daily life. It can be brought under control with four tricks.

Lose weight in no time? What tricks will help?

Not all snacks are the same. But resorting to the wrong snacks often ruins weight loss success and quickly demotivates. One Study from Great Britain It was recently revealed that one in four people eat healthy, but ruin it with unhealthy snacks. But which snacks are healthy? Health Portal Healthline A few are put together:

Nus-Mix

Greek yogurt with fruit:

Celery sticks with cream cheese dip

Oatmeal (but pay attention to the sugar content of ready-made products)

Butter with whole wheat bread

Tomato and mozzarella salad

Lose weight easily: Eating snacks at the wrong time can prevent weight loss

According to a study from Great Britain, another big mistake in snacking weight loss is timing your snack. In the study, the researchers divided the participants into several groups. Those who snack before or after 12 noon, those who snack after 6 p.m., and those who snack after 9 p.m.

For the latter especially, their weight loss habits became their downfall. “Late snacking is associated with adverse outcomes, which may be due to the nocturnal fasting interval,” the researchers explain in their study.

Lose weight fast? Which foods should be avoided?

Not only are they bad for weight loss, but the light versions Cola, Fanta and Co can also harm the intestines. This is suggested by the research results of a British study that suggests that gut bacteria may be affected by sweets.

Trendy and popular coffee variations with lots of cream and sweet syrups can also keep your weight loss goal far away. But if water is too boring for you, you can use unsweetened tea. Made the day before, many varieties taste wonderful, like iced tea straight from the fridge. Lemon, lime, ginger or fresh peppermint provide icing on the cake.

The Weight Loss Trick With Portions: Simple But Effective

Small portions while eating, Small Snack Bags: It helps in weight loss in daily life would be a useful lever. Researchers from the United States have found this in an article in the journal Specialist Nutritional research Publish the study. They also showed that larger portions led to an average 22 percent increase in calorie intake.

A study in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition The release also shows that smaller parts don't seem to take too long to get used to. Participants who ate smaller portions were more likely to choose smaller portions a few days later. They certainly didn't do it unintentionally. A survey showed that they perceived small portions as normal and became accustomed to smaller portions after a while.