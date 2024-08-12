Mother lets kids play football on highway – shocked cops

Children playing soccer on the highway in Germany has caused a stir. According to police, the alleged mother even filmed the scene.
- When there was a traffic jam on a highway in Germany, children suddenly started playing soccer.
- According to the police, the entire thing was even filmed by the alleged mother.
- Officials are shocked by this. A spokesman: “It could have been fatal.”
On Friday there was an accident on the A5 between Homberg-Ohm and Alsfeld (D). A driver left the road for unknown reasons. The car overturned, but none of the three occupants were seriously injured.
But what followed: a traffic jam – and, according to the report of “Hessenschau”, there were incredible scenes. The police officials observed them playing football in the middle of the highway taking advantage of the traffic jam.
But it gets worse! A girl was also seen filming children playing football. “I have never experienced anything like this before,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying in the article.
Have you ever gotten out of your car in a traffic jam on the highway?
And: “As if that wasn’t unusual enough, the alleged mother filmed the incident as well.” The speaker says that the ball occasionally flies over the middle barrier.
The police immediately set out to end the dangerous situation. When they arrived, the woman and children had already disappeared again.
Police spokesman: “It could be life-threatening”
All that remains in history are bewildered officials. A police spokesman urgently warns: “This is very dangerous, even dangerous at worst.”
All are requested not to allow their children to play on the highway. “If there’s a traffic jam, you should only go out if you have to go out for a moment.”
Authorities consider the behavior of women and children extremely dangerous. However, families should not expect an inquest.
The police spokesperson explains that this would have been possible only if the ball had flown over the protective wall. “Or obstructed other road users.”
