Warning of terror in Vienna: Beren A. He retracted his statement

A major explosion in the case of Beren A, who allegedly planned to attack the Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.

Last week, several Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna were canceled.

There was a serious terrorist threat.

19-year-old Beren A. Arrested and made a confession – which he now retracts.

A 19-year-old, who allegedly planned a terror attack on US superstar Taylor Swift’s concert in Vienna along with a 17-year-old, has now denied all charges. – and returns their expression.

“I don’t want to attack”

After his pre-trial detention was ordered on Friday, his client assured him that he was not an IS supporter or that he was not planning an assassination attempt, his lawyer Ina-Christine Stiglitz told APA on Sunday. He further explained: “I don’t want to attack, there is no plan.” The lawyer had informed about this earlier today.

“He wanted to be cool,” Stiglitz told APA. He only made ammunition for “experiment”. Franz Ruf, director general of public safety, announced a few days ago that Beren A “fully agreed”. He now seems to have retracted this statement, reports Today.at.

Beran A. There was acetone peroxide in the house

But the truth is: Beren A. had active TATP explosives (acetone peroxide). According to “Today” information, he is said to have stashed his second “test bomb” in a refrigerator. The police killed them on the spot. “I made it based on an internet tutorial. I was curious, but the bomb wouldn’t have worked,” says the 19-year-old. See also Ukraine-Krieg Lisst Raumfahrt-Project abstract

“I have now requested access to the files and will acquaint myself with the authorities’ facts and concrete investigation results in the coming days,” lawyer Ina-Christine Stiglitz tells “TODAY”. She now has the difficult task of informing Beren A.’s parents of the events and his arrest.

Partner denies involvement

His 17-year-old accomplice was arrested. He was currently working at Happel Stadium, where Taylor Swift’s concerts were to take place. He was already wanted for using mugs after a fight at a Vienna train station. He denies any connection between the case and the assassination plots.

But as Austrian news magazine “Profile” now reports, he was sentenced to four months in prison in March for grievous bodily harm. He reportedly attended business school in Neunkirchen, near Vienna, where he had to repeat a year and, according to the “Profile,” repeatedly assaulted women, as former students say.