Magnetic Bacterium Extends Worm Lifespan by 43% in Anti-Aging Study

A bacterium known for producing microscopic magnetic structures significantly extended lifespan in laboratory worms while helping preserve neurological and intestinal function. The findings offer new insight into how magnetotactic bacteria may influence biological mechanisms associated with aging.

Researchers led by Prof. An Xu at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences studied Magnetospirillum magneticum AMB-1 in Caenorhabditis elegans, a widely used model organism in aging research. The bacterium increased the worms’ average lifespan by 43.39%, with researchers linking the effect to suppression of ferroptosis, an iron-dependent form of cell death.

Magnetic Bacterium Shows Significant Longevity Effect

Magnetotactic bacteria are microorganisms capable of producing intracellular structures known as magnetosomes. These structures contain magnetic minerals that allow the bacteria to orient themselves along magnetic fields.

Because of their unusual magnetic characteristics and biocompatibility, magnetotactic bacteria have previously drawn scientific interest for potential applications in medical imaging, targeted drug delivery and cancer research.

Their possible role in aging, however, has received considerably less attention.

To investigate that possibility, researchers exposed C. elegans worms to the AMB-1 strain and monitored lifespan and several indicators of age-related health.

Worm Lifespan Increased by 43.39%

The results showed that worms treated with AMB-1 lived an average of 43.39% longer than the comparison group.

The benefits were not limited to lifespan. Older worms exposed to the bacterium also demonstrated better neurological function and improved preservation of intestinal integrity, suggesting that AMB-1 affected multiple aspects of biological aging.

Although C. elegans is much simpler than humans, the tiny roundworm is commonly used in biomedical research because many of its cellular and genetic mechanisms are relevant to broader studies of aging and disease.

Magnetosomes Appear Critical to Anti-Aging Effect

Researchers found that AMB-1’s ability to produce magnetosomes was an important part of its longevity-related effects.

Wild-type AMB-1 generated stronger benefits than the reversibly non-magnetotactic strain RNM-AMB-1. Meanwhile, the non-magnetotactic strain NM-AMB-1 failed to extend lifespan.

The differences between the strains suggest that the bacterium’s magnetic machinery, rather than simply the presence of the microorganism itself, played a significant role in the observed results.

Ferroptosis Suppression May Explain Longer Lifespan

Further experiments pointed researchers toward ferroptosis as a key mechanism.

Ferroptosis is a form of regulated cell death associated with excessive iron accumulation and lipid peroxidation, a process in which oxidative damage affects fats within cellular membranes. Scientists are increasingly examining ferroptosis because of its potential involvement in aging and several age-related diseases.

AMB-1 reduced iron accumulation and lipid peroxidation in the worms, effectively suppressing ferroptosis associated with aging.

Genetic experiments provided additional evidence for the mechanism. Researchers identified ferroptosis-related pathways involving ftn-1, bli-3 and ads-1 as contributors to the lifespan effects associated with AMB-1.

Findings Could Expand Research on Magnetotactic Bacteria

The study establishes an unexpected connection between the magnetic structures produced by bacteria and cellular processes involved in longevity.

The findings do not demonstrate that AMB-1 can extend human lifespan, and additional research would be required to determine whether similar biological effects occur in mammals. However, the results provide a new experimental approach for investigating how iron regulation, oxidative damage and ferroptosis contribute to aging.

Researchers said the findings establish a new microbial strategy for studying interventions in aging and provide foundational evidence that could broaden potential applications of magnetotactic bacteria in geriatric medicine.

For now, the 43.39% lifespan increase observed in worms highlights a potentially important relationship between microbial magnetism and the mechanisms that regulate age-related cellular damage.

William Faulkner is a contributor to Columbuspost.com, covering a broad range of topics including news, politics, business, technology, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. He focuses on delivering clear, accurate reporting and useful information that helps readers stay informed about current events and developments. His work highlights stories that matter to local and wider communities, with an emphasis on relevance, clarity, and providing readers with a balanced understanding of the issues shaping everyday life.