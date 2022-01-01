January 1, 2022

Macron gives hope: 2022 may be the end of the epidemic

    Emmanuel Macron gives the French hope.

    He told his comrades in his New Year’s Eve speech that 2022 may be the end of the epidemic.

    The next few months will be tough, but the epidemic will end this year.

    He wanted to believe it along with all the French people.

In his New Year’s Eve speech, French President Emmanuel Macron (44) vowed to his comrades the further suffering of the corona epidemic, but at the same time struck a chord of optimism. “The coming weeks will be tough, and we all know that,” Macron said in a speech aired Friday evening. “The virus is circulating and spreading more and more.”

Then he gives hope: “Contrary to the same period last year, when the restrictions were very tight, we now have a vaccine weapon,” Macron said. He is “determinedly optimistic” about the future.

