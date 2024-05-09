Kennedy’s nephew and US presidential candidate: had a brain worm

According to a newspaper report, independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy believes a brain parasite caused his memory loss a few years ago. In 2012, the 70-year-old was told by a doctor that a worm “got into my brain, ate part of it, and then died,” according to an affidavit cited by the New York Times on Wednesday. Kennedy spoke about the year 2010.

At that time, he reportedly visited doctors due to amnesia and dizziness. Images of his brain reportedly showed a black spot, which doctors initially thought was a brain tumor. According to Kennedy, a doctor had a different explanation and instead suspected a parasite.

Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.Build: Keystone

The affidavit was cited by the newspaper as part of Kennedy’s divorce from his second wife. “I clearly have cognitive issues,” Kennedy reportedly said at the time. In an interview with the New York Times a few months ago, Kennedy said he had recovered and did not need treatment for the parasite. In the interview, Kennedy said he didn’t know what kind of parasite he had in his brain. He suspects he caught it while traveling through Asia. His spokesperson made similar comments in an interview with the Washington Post.

According to the New York Times, it may have been a tapeworm. When tapeworms infect humans, they often end up in the intestines and are treated with medication. In some cases, the worms migrate through the body, for example the liver or kidneys and in rare cases into the brain. While there’s no way to know, it’s unlikely that a parasite could eat part of the brain, the New York Times quoted a doctor as saying. Instead, it survives on nutrients in the body.

Kennedy is the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy. He has been a Democrat for decades, but has increasingly distanced himself from the party in recent years and completely broke with the Democratic Party in October 2023 when he announced his presidential bid as a nonpartisan. In recent times, the declared anti-vaccination activist has been frequently criticized by Democrats and members of his family for spreading conspiracy theories and connections to far-right politicians.

According to the New York Times, when asked if Kennedy’s health problems would affect his eligibility for the presidency, his campaign spokesman replied: “It’s a funny suggestion when you consider the race.” In the presidential election to be held in November, there will be a tough competition between 81-year-old Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump (77 years old). (hkl/sda/dpa)