Bahamas: 18-year-old jumps into sea over race

Bahamas Cameron (18) jumped into sea due to race – search called off 18-year-old Cameron Robbins’ graduation from a Louisiana high school came to a tragic end. The search has now been called off after she went overboard on May 24. Updated 30. May 2023, 13:37

The search for 18-year-old Cameron Robbins, who has been missing in the Bahamas for nearly a week, has been called off. Instagram/Cameron Robbins Robbins was in the Bahamas for a graduation trip with her high school friends. IMAGO/Cover-Images While driving in “Blackbeards Revenge”, he suddenly falls overboard – the background is said to be a bet. Blackbeardsrevenge.com As the search is called off, hope that Robbins is still alive fades away. The 18-year-old was on the baseball team at his high school and was loved by teachers and classmates. Instagram/Cameron Robbins

In the Bahamas, authorities called off a days-long search operation.

Earlier, 18-year-old Cameron Robbins fell overboard – presumably because of a bet.

The video shows the robins jumping into the water at night. Bad weather is reported to have prevailed in the affected area.

For one young American, a reckless race on his way to his high school graduation could have ended in death. Cameron Robbins was sailing in the Bahamas when he fell overboard from the Blackbeard’s Revenge cruise ship the evening of May 24, a Louisiana State University spokeswoman told CNN. Meanwhile, a video showing Cameron Robbins’ last moments is going viral online. It also reinforces suspicions that the robins may have jumped into the sea because of the race — a tip police in the Bahamas say are investigating.

The video shows Robbins disappearing

The video shows several young people partying aboard the pirate ship-themed “Blackbeard’s Revenge”. Then suddenly a man swims in the Black Sea, and there are funny comments from the people who were in the boat first. However, suddenly, the ship or man drifts away, causing some of the guests on the boat to panic. “Hold a float,” someone else calls. Then there will be no trace of Cameron Robbins. “This child is gone,” says one of the boatmen in horror.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force, which had been searching for him, told the US Coast Guard they would end their intensive search on Friday and that no further assistance from the Coast Guard was needed, the US military said. The U.S. Coast Guard assisted in the search from Wednesday into Friday evening. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cameron Robbins,” the statement said.

“Loved by his teachers and classmates”

Cameron’s family and friends are devastated. His high school baseball coach, Justin Morgan, told CNN, “Cameron is a guy who is truly loved by his teammates, coaches, teachers and classmates. He’s a hard worker on and off the field.” Morgan made the statements while the search was still ongoing.