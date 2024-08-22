Ibiza: Teen Emma Ramsey dies after falling from hotel balcony

19-year-old Scot Emma Ramsay fell to her death from a hotel balcony in Ibiza. Great sadness for the student.

A 19-year-old Scottish woman has died after falling from a hotel balcony while on holiday in Ibiza.

The family describes her as an “absolute angel” and publicly mourns her loss.

The former schools and their universities are deeply affected and offer their condolences to the family.

A 19-year-old Scottish woman has died after falling from a hotel balcony while on holiday in Ibiza. Emma Ramsay, from Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, died on Tuesday morning in the accident at a hotel in the San Antonio area of ​​Spain’s Balearic Islands. Her family described her as “an absolute angel,” according to a BBC report. Emma, ​​who studied law at Strathclyde University, revealed her passion for the island by posting videos of her Ibiza holiday on Instagram just hours before her death.

“Mom loves you so much”

Emma’s mother Barbara called her daughter “the best friend in the world” in an emotional post on social media. She wrote: “I miss you more than words can express. My sweet angel, rest in peace and sleep well. Mummy loves you so much!” In another post, she added that the family’s hearts were “forever broken”.

Former schools and universities express their condolences

The principal of Emma's former school, St John Ogilvy High, Lorna Lawson, was also devastated and said the school community was "shocked and saddened" by the news. He remembered Emma as an "incredibly friendly, hard-working, intelligent and talented student" who made a huge contribution to the school.

A spokesperson for the university expressed its sadness at her loss: “Emma was a very valued member of our student community and we are shocked and saddened by her death. Our deepest condolences to Emma’s family and all those affected by this horrific incident.

Colette Watson, headteacher of St Mark’s Primary in Hamilton, where Emma was a former pupil, also paid tribute: “Emma was a lovely girl, caring and caring and many of our staff have very fond memories of her time with us. This is very sad news and our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to Emma’s family and friends.”

The paramedics could do nothing

According to The Olive Press newspaper, emergency services, local police and the Spanish Civil Guard were alerted after the incident in the Hotel Vibra district, but paramedics were unable to save the young woman’s life. A spokesman for the British Foreign Office said they were supporting the family of the deceased and were in contact with local authorities.