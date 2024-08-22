The Arlberg Pass was closed after the landslide

Bad news for summer vacationers in western Austria: the Arlberg Pass road is currently closed during the day after a landslide. The Arlberg tunnel is also impassable due to construction, so travelers should avoid large sections.

Update: Although the pass is blocked: it is not possible to open the tunnel

The Arlberg Pass is closed during the day and reopens at night

Bypass is only possible in large areas

Repair work: The situation is reviewed daily

Holidaymakers in Western Austria Tyrol After Vorlberg Or conversely, have to take a major detour right now – at least if they’re traveling during the day.

Yes Friday, August 16A landslide near St. Anton in Tyrol destroyed sections of the Arlberg pass road B197 for about 60 meters. The renovation works are in full swing and now a temporary road has been constructed.

Against this backdrop, the crisis team decided to close the crossing overnight 8 PM to 7 AM To reopen to traffic. The route will be closed during the day from 7am to 8pm for the next few days to accommodate continued demand. Construction work Does not affect.

According to information from the Department of State Roads and Cycle Paths of the State of Tyrol, on Friday, August 23, The situation needs to be reassessed. However, as per ADAC’s request, the road is likely to reopen during the day in August.

Vacation tips and travel inspiration. Free from ADAC

Arlberg tunnel closed: bypass only in a large area

The Arlberg tunnel is the main connection between Tyrol and Vorarlberg until November, as it is on the S16 expressway. Repair work Closed, travelers between Tyrol and Vorarlberg must drive at night or accept significant detours.

Depending on the destination, the alternate route goes through Germany or through Reite lectal (B198) and Warth to Stuben and vice versa.

One toll Silvretta-Hochalpenstraße (B188) is no longer a bypass because this link is also impassable for a long time after a landslide.

Arlberg did not open the tunnel early

Austrian Highway and Expressway Funding Agency Asphinac Meanwhile, due to the closure of the pass, the Arlberg announced that it would not be possible to open the tunnel temporarily or early. There is currently no road for several kilometers on the Vorarlberg side of the Arlberg Tunnel. It has been renovated for over 40 years and has countless construction vehicles in constant use. Another reason: the tunnel is currently not safe to use as some safety devices are currently non-functional.

The Arlberg tunnel is closed until November 2024