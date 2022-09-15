September 15, 2022

EU Parliament Denies Hungary Democratic Status

EU Parliament Denies Hungary Democratic Status

The European Parliament has acknowledged that Hungary is not a democracy. “Hungary is no longer a democracy,” said a decision “among experts” on Thursday.

MEPs criticized the EU itself for not acting decisively enough. “The lack of decisive action by the EU has contributed to the decline of democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights in Hungary,” the parliament laments.

For months, MEPs have been calling on the EU Commission in Brussels to do something about alleged breaches of the law in Hungary and possible cuts to EU funding for the country. After much hesitation, the EU Commission in April triggered the so-called rule of law system. In this way, payments from the EU budget to countries can be reduced if the Common Core Values ​​are breached.

