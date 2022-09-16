A mass grave was discovered at recaptured Izjum

1/7 A mass grave has been discovered at Isium in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

In Ukraine, a mass grave was discovered in the recaptured city of Izyum. President Volodymyr Zelensky (44) announced this on Thursday evening.

He says: “We want the world to know what really happened and what led to the Russian aggression.” He talks about the grave in his daily video address, but does not detail the number of bodies or the cause of their deaths.

Izyum is located in the Kharkiv region. Ukraine was only able to free the site a few days ago during a lightning strike. Zelensky visited Izyum on Wednesday. Journalists will be taken to the mass grave this Friday.

“Bucha, Mariupol and now, unfortunately, Izim”

“Bucha, Mariupol and now unfortunately Isium: Russia must respond to it by leaving death everywhere. The world must take real responsibility for this war on Russia,” the head of state demanded. , Ukraine has complained of the most serious war crimes.

According to Ukrainian officials, hundreds of civilians were killed in Bucha and thousands in Mariupol. Serhiy Bolvinov, head of Kharkiv region’s police investigative body, spoke of a mass grave with more than 440 bodies in a forest in Izyum, according to online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.

He said all the bodies would be exhumed and taken for forensic examination. As the Kharkiv region had been under Russian control for several months, the police were also aware of the existence of many mass graves.

In southern Ukraine: Wave after rocket attack on the dam( 00:46 )

440 bodies were buried in one place

About the cemetery in Izyum, the chief investigator says: “I can say that it is one of the largest cemeteries of the liberated city. About 440 bodies were buried in one place. According to Polvino, the victims were either shot or killed by artillery fire or airstrikes. Many bodies have not yet been identified.

Photos of mass graves can also be found on Twitter. Nexta media reports on Twitter that some graves have crosses with inscriptions reading: “AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine), 17 people, from the morgue”, “345”, “412”. The authenticity of these photos was confirmed by Oleg Kotenko, Commissioner for Missing Persons from Ukraine. (euc/SDA)