September 16, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

A mass grave was discovered at recaptured Izjum

Terence Abbott 2 hours ago 2 min read

A mass grave has been discovered at Isium in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

In Ukraine, a mass grave was discovered in the recaptured city of Izyum. President Volodymyr Zelensky (44) announced this on Thursday evening.

He says: “We want the world to know what really happened and what led to the Russian aggression.” He talks about the grave in his daily video address, but does not detail the number of bodies or the cause of their deaths.

