Donald Trump: Verdict in fraud trial fined more than $350 million

– Trump imposed a $350 million fine Donald Trump has had to accept a fine of more than $80 million – and now the next expensive room has arrived for the former US president.

There are several court dates in one week: Former US President Donald Trump leaves a justice building after a court hearing in Manhattan. (February 15, 2024) Photo: Mary Altafer (Keystone)

Former US President Donald Trump has been fined $364 million in a fraud trial. Judge Arthur Engron announced in New York on Friday that Trump would not be allowed to hold a leading position in a New York company for three years and would not be allowed to take out loans from New York banks.

Trump's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., were banned for two years from holding executive positions in government agencies (Read how Donald Trump Jr. praised his “genius” father during the hearing here) However, the judge stayed the order to dissolve the former president's companies.

The civil case concerns the 77-year-old business empire. Prosecutors accused Trump, his sons and employees of manipulating the value of the Trump Organization over the years to get cheap loans and insurance deals.

During the two-and-a-half-month trial, Trump denied the allegations He told the court he was a victim of a fraudulent legal system. A harsh penalty was won New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat. Trump's lawyers had announced before the verdict that they would appeal.

The verdict will have no impact on the presidential election

The civil case has no jail term or direct impact on Trump's bid for the presidency. However, the former president is currently engaged in some other activities. First of all Thursday marked the start of an investigation into the alleged payments to the porn star on March 25 Confirmed by a judge. It was the first criminal trial in US history against a former president. Three more criminal investigations are underway, including allegations of attempted electoral fraud, and civil investigations are underway. (Read more about the legal actions against Trump here)

A jury held a second defamation trial until the end of January 80-year-old writer E. Jean Carroll was awarded $83.3 million in damages. Trump's lawyers have announced they intend to appeal.

Trump, 77, is considered the Republican Party's presumptive candidate in November's presidential election. He has often used his hearings as campaign events, which has already put him at odds with several judges.

