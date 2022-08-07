The range of topics is expanding – Extremist groups in Germany are expanding their battle zone – news

They are anti-refugees, anti-Corona rules – now fighting for Putin. Extreme groups and their new title.

Freedom is the basis of democracy. You can express and speak your mind without being punished, disadvantaged or harassed.

But for many protesting in Berlin and elsewhere these days, it’s not just about that. They reject the entire government, they do not consider this government legitimate, they feel betrayed and lied to.

Firmly on Putin’s side

One of the stars of the scene at the demonstrations was Hendrik Sodenkamp. He describes himself as a “moderator” of demos. From the back of a van in front of the Brandenburg Gate in the middle of Berlin, he announces to the crowd that he will continue until the “criminals” in the government resign. “People here realized in 2020 that the government lied to them through letters. “People don’t want to participate in the war against Corona and the war against Russia,” says Sodenkamp in an interview with SRF.

Purana: Demonstrators in Berlin hold a banner during a demonstration against government measures to contain the coronavirus in January 2022.

Reuters / Christian Mang



It resonates. Many participants have already demonstrated against refugees, against the corona measures – and now against the war in Ukraine. They are firmly on Putin’s side.

The range of topics is expanding

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelo told “Spiegel” that he was worried about what was brewing on the right fringes of the republic. “Meanwhile, the so-called Walkers, AfD, united with Reich Citizens, openly right-wing extremists are protesting against the state and using everything to increase the odds. The price explosion will also be used for this,” he said.

In fact, reference to the war in Ukraine and impending gas shortages is a theme among many posters. Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck can be seen on the cover of a visual magazine. Title: “The Gold Maker”. Clearly ambiguous. Others wear cardboard on their backs. Cross out: Corona, WHO, NATO.

Stefan Lauer has been dealing with the topic for a long time at the Amadeu Antonio Foundation in Berlin. He observes that the range of currents and topics currently associated with Western policy on the war in Ukraine is expanding. “The big bracket,” Lauer says, “is anti-democracy. Or a great distrust of democracy, of institutions, of government.”

Dreams of the “German Wrath Winter”.

The head of the Brandenburg office for the defense of the constitution also told “Spiegel” that extremists dream of a winter of fury in Germany. Through this they can promote their anti-national efforts.

Researcher Stephen Lauer is also worried about this possibility. “Now it is very important that trade unions, parties or associations set up a counterweight. Not everyone who demonstrates against inflation or high prices in autumn or winter will immediately be pushed into the radical corner. »

So the energy crisis actually has social explosives. Chancellor Scholz had warned weeks earlier.