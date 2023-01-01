January 1, 2023

Corona virus: New variant causes concern in US

Terence Abbott 27 mins ago 2 min read

XBB.1.5 is arguably more portable

A new corona variant is spreading in America

XBB.1.5 is a new variant of the coronavirus that is already responsible for nearly half of all new infections in the United States. The situation is also present in Germany.

The new Omikron variant XBB.1.5 is spreading rapidly in the US.

In the United States, a significant proportion of new corona infections can be traced to the XBB.1.5 variant, which was recently discovered. The CDC estimated that XBB.1.5 accounted for 40.5 percent of all new infections in the week before the start of the year.

According to the CDC, the variant is more easily reversible. “We have been monitoring XBB.1.5 since mid-November, and its frequency is doubling every week,” Richard Nehr, head of the Evolution of Viruses and Bacteria research group at the University of Basel’s Biozentrum, told the German Press Agency. .

