January 1, 2023

These are Pope Benedict’s last words

Terence Abbott

An Argentine newspaper revealed

Pope Benedict died on Saturday after a long illness. Now an Argentinian newspaper is revealing his last words.

The last words of the late Pope Benedict XVI. According to a media report, they chanted “Jesus, I love you”.

This was reported by Argentine newspaper “La Nazion” citing informed sources on Saturday. The head emeritus of Catholics died at 9:34 a.m. Saturday at the age of 95 at the Mater Ecclesia monastery in the Vatican Gardens.

