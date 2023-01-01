These are Pope Benedict’s last words

Pope Benedict died on Saturday after a long illness. Now an Argentinian newspaper is revealing his last words.

1/11 On May 28, 1977, Joseph Ratzinger was ordained a bishop surrounded by his family.

The last words of the late Pope Benedict XVI. According to a media report, they chanted “Jesus, I love you”.

This was reported by Argentine newspaper “La Nazion” citing informed sources on Saturday. The head emeritus of Catholics died at 9:34 a.m. Saturday at the age of 95 at the Mater Ecclesia monastery in the Vatican Gardens.

Immediately, his private secretary Georg Gänswein continued to Pope Francis, a well-known newspaper about the regular pontiff. The 86-year-old Argentine was at Benedict’s monastery ten minutes later, where he prayed silently over his lifeless body.

The funeral is scheduled for January 5

According to “La Nación”, Francis wanted to immediately spread the news of the native Bavarian’s death. During his general audience last Wednesday, the former bishop of Buenos Aires called on the faithful to pray for his gravely ill predecessor, thereby making public his deteriorating health.

On January 2, Joseph Ratzinger as Benedict XVI. His real name is enshrined in St. Peter’s Basilica so that the faithful can say goodbye to him. The funeral is scheduled for January 5.

The day after Benedict XVI’s death, Pope Francis was invited to pray for the papacy emeritus. “Today we believe in the beloved Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. May the Mother of God accompany him on his journey from this world to God,” the head of the Catholic Church said during a New Year’s Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday. Celebrants from Germany included Bertram Meyer, Bishop of Augsburg. (SDA)