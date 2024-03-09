ChatGPT: Albania relies on OpenAI bot for faster EU accession

The country has been trying to join the European Union for 14 years. However, many laws need to be modified and translated – this is where artificial intelligence must now come into play.

ChatGPT relieves some of the work of students and staff in many industries.

Now Albania wants to use voice pods to become part of the European Union soon.

OpenAI's then-president Mira Murati was born in the Balkans.

OpenAI's ChatGPT voice bot has been on everyone's lips for a long time: thanks to its versatile capabilities, it is regularly used by artificial intelligence students, computer scientists and more. In the past, chatbots made headlines for easily solving tough entrance exams.

Albania has wanted to join the EU since 2009

Albania is now hoping for a purpose for ChatGPT, perhaps a first: the country wants to use a voice bot to speed up its accession to the EU. The Balkan country applied to join the federation in 2009 and has been an official candidate since 2014. Even after ten years, there is still much to be done, as Albanian laws need to be adapted to those of the European Union, and laws applicable to the entire confederation of states need to be translated into Albanian.

The Albanian government prefers to use ChatGPT for these translations and conversions. As “Euractiv” writes, the model used is also designed to show where Albanian laws need to be changed to comply with EU regulations. See also New freedom of travel - Kosovo celebrates visa-free access to Schengen area - News

ChatGPT aims to replace the “battalion of lawyers”.

All measures and changes in artificial intelligence legislation need to be immediately analyzed – this usually takes a lot of time and different experts. Edi Rama, Albania's prime minister since 2013, is convinced that ChatGPT will replace “an army of translators and a battalion of lawyers costing millions of euros”.

The idea for cooperation arose during a telephone conversation between Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Murati. “I asked them to help prepare Albania for EU membership quickly. She thought I was joking and laughed,” said Rama.

280,000 pages to be revised

However, plans soon became concrete and an agreement was reached. The plan, which aims to amend a total of 280,000 pages of legislation, will be presented at the EU summit in Brussels in December 2024.

Mira Murati, 35, was born in Albania and has held the position of Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI since 2018. He was briefly CEO following the temporary departure of Sam Altman.