January 20, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Boris Johnson is suffering from baby corona

Arzu 20 mins ago

  • 1/6

    Gary and Boris Johnson’s baby is infected with the corona virus.

  • 2/6

    One source says the girl (6 weeks) was infected with the virus “very badly”. In the picture he is with his older brother Wilfred (20 months).

  • 5/6

    On May 20, 2020, Boris Johnson entertained his wife, Gary, and others at 10 Downing Street.

  • 6/6

    However, due to party affiliation, he had to face questions from MPs in Parliament on Wednesday.

The 6-week-old baby of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (57) and his wife Gary Johnson (33) has been diagnosed with corona. It must have hit the little girl hard.

It was reported last week that one of Johnson’s family members had been tested positive for the virus. However, it was not reported who it was.

