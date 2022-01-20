Boris Johnson is suffering from baby corona

1/6 Gary and Boris Johnson’s baby is infected with the corona virus.

The 6-week-old baby of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (57) and his wife Gary Johnson (33) has been diagnosed with corona. It must have hit the little girl hard.

It was reported last week that one of Johnson’s family members had been tested positive for the virus. However, it was not reported who it was.

A source confirmed “Daily Mail” However, it did catch the baby. Accordingly, Romy was “very badly” infected by the virus, but is now “right”.

The couple has a second child

Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson was born on December 9 at the University College Hospital in London And lives with his parents and the couple’s eldest child, Wilfried (20 months), in an apartment just above 10 Downing Street.

It is well known that children infected with the virus are generally less likely to become ill than adults. Recently, however, hospital admissions for children under the age of four in Great Britain have increased slightly.

At the onset of the infection, Boris Johnson was diagnosed with coronavirus and had to spend several nights in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

He is now said to have taken all precautionary measures with his daughter, and not only has the child been severely isolated, he has canceled his appointments himself, and the chances of being seen in public are slim.

More excitement over the party affair

But it is not just his baby’s illness that is bothering him this time. Due to the party affair, he had to face questions from MPs in Parliament on Wednesday.

Johnson has been under considerable pressure for weeks over revelations about parties at government headquarters during the Corona lockout. His reputation among the people and among the party has already been badly affected.

Politician Khair Stormer: “Will he do the right thing and resign?”( 00:42 )

So Johnson announced on Wednesday that all corona restrictions still in place in the UK would be lifted. Among other things, the need for the mask should decrease. Vaccination certificates, which are hated by some sections of the Tory party, revolted by numerous MPs in December, should be a thing of the past from the middle of next week. (Man)