Canada: 4 killed in heli-skiing accident

At least three people have died after a helicopter crashed in a Canadian ski resort. Four others were taken to hospital in critical condition, Canadian media reported Tuesday night (local time), citing the heli-skiing company that provided the flight in the province of British Columbia.

During heli-skiing, winter sports enthusiasts are taken to the summit by helicopter. From there the descent through deep powder snow begins. Apart from the pilot and the guide, there were six tourists on board the plane that crashed.

“Words cannot express the deep sadness,” quoted John Forrest, executive director of Northern Escapes. “The guests who ski with us and the staff who work with us each season are part of our family.” The accident was reported to have occurred on Monday afternoon in the Skeena Mountains north of the town of Terrace, about 700 kilometers northwest of Vancouver.

The helicopter is an Agusta A119 Cola engine that can carry eight people, the news website “Global News” reported. No information was initially released on the possible cause of the crash.

“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”