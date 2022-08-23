War in Ukraine: Now the Germans are sending their super rockets

The German government is donating more weapons to Ukraine. This includes the new type of Vulcano rockets, which are currently in the testing phase.

The government of SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholes (64) is new List of Arms Exports Released to Ukraine. Among them, 255 Vulcano rockets appear for the first time. The 155 mm ammunition for the German Panzerhaubitze 2000 is not yet used by the Bundeswehr and is still in the qualification stage.

In addition to Himars missiles from the US, Ukraine is now receiving another type of high-tech missile. Thomas Jäger (62) is a professor of international politics and foreign policy at the University of Cologne “Attention” Himmars explained that Vulcano rockets have a decisive advantage over rockets.

At 70 kilometers, it has the same range as Vulcano rockets Himars- and the Mars II systems – just as precise. “You can hit valuable points from long distances,” says Jagger.

Targeting Russian logistics

But while Himars can target stationary targets, Vulcanos can also target moving targets. Jagger continues: “The Vulcano is currently being tested for operational use in the Italian Navy.” But in Ukraine, precision munitions will be used for the first time in real combat action in the field. However, it is not yet clear when that will happen. Delivery date is not yet known.

According to the expert, Vulcano missiles will primarily damage the logistics of the Russian army. The political scientist points out that while each arms delivery brings Ukraine further, 255 Vulcano missiles alone will not lead to Ukraine’s field superiority. “When you look at the large number of Russian missiles that hit Ukraine every day, 255 Vulcano missiles seem small in comparison,” Jager says.

According to Ukrainian Supreme Commander Valery Salushny (49), Russia fires up to 60,000 rounds of ammunition into Ukraine every day. In Germany, Vulcano missiles are expected to be ready for use by the Bundeswehr from 2025. (no)