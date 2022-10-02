A young British woman has been killed by a wardrobe in a hotel in Liverpool. The mother suspects that the cupboard is not screwed properly. She now wants to do everything to solve the case.

1/5 Chloe H., 21, died after a night out in Liverpool.

A night of partying ended in death for a young Brit in Liverpool. Chloe H.* († 21) was killed by a wardrobe. The accident took place at the Adelphi Hotel.

H in Liverpool with a friend to attend an engagement party. Both shared a hotel room. Her boyfriend allegedly brought her back to the hotel room because she drank too much, the deceased’s mother (49) tells the Liverpool Echo. The friend then returned to the party.

Upon returning, he found H. and immediately alerted the emergency services. All three are said to have leveled the little girl’s wardrobe. However, any help came too late.

Handle mess with toilet door?

The mother describes what happened: “She seems to have got out of bed, confused as to where she was. Then she opened the closet door, thinking it was the toilet.” Police investigations have yet to confirm these reports. Additionally, the mother fears the closet is “not screwed to the wall.”

Liverpool police arrested three men aged 26 and 49 after the incident. These are Chloe H., writing for the “Liverpool Echo”. However, everything is now free. Officials are treating it as an accident.

But that’s not enough for the dead man’s mother: “I want to know every detail,” she says. “I don’t know how long she was in there before she died. We were told that around 3 a.m. someone heard noises from the living room. The 911 call came in at 6:37 a.m.

Churchill and Sinatra slept at the Adelphi

Hotel Adelphi was built in 1826. After 50 years it was demolished and a new building was built.

It was considered one of the most popular hotels for the wealthy in Liverpool during the 20th century. Many notable guests have stayed here, including Winston Churchill (1874-1965), Frank Sinatra (1915-1998) and Bob Dylan (81). (pop)