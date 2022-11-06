Biden and three other former presidents are campaigning just ahead of crucial midterm elections

Current and three former US presidents intervened in the campaign in the last minute in the final push ahead of Tuesday’s crucial US midterm elections. Trumpists may seize power in Congress and Senate.

1/6 Former US President Barack Obama (left) and incumbent Joe Biden join the campaign trail for the midterm elections.

In the United States, former presidents are officially known as “Mr. President” addressed. Four “Mr. Presidents” are campaigning just ahead of the crucial midterm elections. Current President Joe Biden (79), along with former President Barack Obama (61), warned Tuesday, November 8, that a lot is at stake. “Democracy is really on the ballot,” Biden said.

Obama made a similar statement on the same campaign stage in Philadelphia: “Truth and facts, logic and reason and basic decency are on the ballot,” former President Donald Trump’s predecessor, 76, said of the Republican candidates. Democracy is on the cutting edge: “Midterm elections are no joke,” Obama said. Democrats are in danger of losing their narrow majority in the US Congress. Also, the race for a majority in the US Senate, where the majority of Democrats currently hold only by voting rights. Vice President Kamala Harris (58) Safe is tight.

Trump also campaigned Saturday in Pennsylvania, the same state that is important to Democrats. Trump said Pennsylvania would elect “an incredible number of real, American-oriented Republicans” — and in a swipe at Biden and Obama’s joint appearance: “I heard they had a little rally.”

Veins are green on both sides

“Americans deserve a Congress — and a president — who will protect our nation’s borders,” Trump told the crowd, chanting “America! America!” Chanted. US borders are also an issue for other Republicans on the campaign trail. There are even threats to stop military aid to Ukraine if there is a change of power in the House of Commons. Republican MP at Trump rally in Iowa “Democrats have opened our borders,” said Marjorie Taylor Green, 48. At Thursday night’s rally, Trump also hinted that he could announce a 2024 presidential bid in the coming weeks. He repeated his claim about the stolen 2020 presidential election

“But the only border they care about is Ukraine,” Green told the crowd. ‘Not America’s southern border. Under the Republican Party, not a penny will go to Ukraine. Our country is at the top.

Just before the special election, former President Bill Clinton (76) appeared on the campaign trail in New York. “What do Republicans want?” Clinton asked. “They want you to be scared and angry. The last thing they want is for you to think.” (case)